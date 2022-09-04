2Baba, Zlatan feature on Sound Sultan’s posthumous EP ‘Reality Chq’

The first posthumous extended play (EP) of Sound Sultan, the late Nigerian rapper, has been released. The five-track body of work was shared on streaming platforms on Friday. In the project, the musician enlists the help of 2Baba for ‘Sirens’, Zlatan for ‘Levels’, and Bella Shmurda for ‘Reality Cheque’. Other songs on the extended play include ‘Friends’ and ‘Naija Nawa’. In ‘Naija Nawa’, Sound Sultan talks about the challenges affecting Nigeria including religious intolerance, poverty, power outage, and bad government. ‘Reality Cheque’ sees the singer and Bella Shmurda croon about living a peaceful life devoid of competition. They also preach that people should be careful about what they wish for as “one man’s meat is another’s poison.” “It now shock you say more money, more problem/ Even Dangote’s life savings no fit solve them/ So next time you dey wish for another man’s life/ Make you know say what one man dey wish, another man die for/ As you dey see my life so/ I dey live my life without competition,” the lyrics read After a four-year battle with blood cancer, Sound Sultan died on July 11, 2021, at 44. Sound Sultan’s career in show business started in the 90s when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions. By 1999, he had won numerous local talenthunt shows. Under Kennis Music, Sound Sultan had put out four albums. As his contract with the label expired in 2007, he partnered with Baba Dee to start Naija Ninjas, a parent organisation for a record label, production outfit, and clothing line. Sound Sultan worked in different music genres from R&B to Afrobeat, soul, and Nigerian Fuji music. Under Naija Ninjas, he released ‘Back From The Future’ (2010) and signed Karma Da Rapper, Young GreyC, Shawn, and Blacka.
