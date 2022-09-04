Body & Soul

2Baba, Zlatan feature on Sound Sultan’s posthumous EP ‘Reality Chq’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The first posthumous extended play (EP) of Sound Sultan, the late Nigerian rapper, has been released. The five-track body of work was shared on streaming platforms on Friday. In the project, the musician enlists the help of 2Baba for ‘Sirens’, Zlatan for ‘Levels’, and Bella Shmurda for ‘Reality Cheque’. Other songs on the extended play include ‘Friends’ and ‘Naija Nawa’. In ‘Naija Nawa’, Sound Sultan talks about the challenges affecting Nigeria including religious intolerance, poverty, power outage, and bad government. ‘Reality Cheque’ sees the singer and Bella Shmurda croon about living a peaceful life devoid of competition. They also preach that people should be careful about what they wish for as “one man’s meat is another’s poison.” “It now shock you say more money, more problem/ Even Dangote’s life savings no fit solve them/ So next time you dey wish for another man’s life/ Make you know say what one man dey wish, another man die for/ As you dey see my life so/ I dey live my life without competition,” the lyrics read After a four-year battle with blood cancer, Sound Sultan died on July 11, 2021, at 44. Sound Sultan’s career in show business started in the 90s when he hosted shows to raise money for studio sessions. By 1999, he had won numerous local talenthunt shows. Under Kennis Music, Sound Sultan had put out four albums. As his contract with the label expired in 2007, he partnered with Baba Dee to start Naija Ninjas, a parent organisation for a record label, production outfit, and clothing line. Sound Sultan worked in different music genres from R&B to Afrobeat, soul, and Nigerian Fuji music. Under Naija Ninjas, he released ‘Back From The Future’ (2010) and signed Karma Da Rapper, Young GreyC, Shawn, and Blacka.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Femi Otedola’s jewel, Nana knocks golden jubilee birthday in style

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

To say a wife has a very strong influence over her husband certainly amounts to stating the obvious as times and events have established that what a man is or turns out to become, to a great extent borders on the input of the wife. It is therefore on these premise, men who worth their […]
Body & Soul

Secret of Charly Boy’s youthful looks revealed

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

One thing people will always envy about Charles Oputa, popularly known Charly Boy is his ever young looks.   It has been a mystery why the Nigerian singer and activist does not show any signs of aging physically even though he is going to turn 71 in June.   In the past, there were rumours […]
Body & Soul

When White Money gave Sunlight cold shoulder

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

At every prestigious event, the red carpet is always where the gist is. The just concluded African Magic Viewers Choice Award had the presence of their lead sponsors stationed on the black carpet.   The brands had their photo booths to take fun photographs of guests at the event and gift them goodie bags after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica