Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2face became very emotional while singing a tribute to late music star and friend, Sound Sultan.

At Neclive event which held at Landmark event center, Oniru, Lagos, 2face sang a soul touching song to honour and remember Sultan who died last year from throat cancer.

The music maestro could barely hold back the tears as he ended the performance a little sooner than expected.

