2Face: Pero Celebrates Daughter As She Turns 17

The legendary singer, 2face Idibia’s first daughter, Ehi Idibia, turns 17 today and her mum, Pero Adeniyi can’t keep calm as she took to her Instagram page to share videos of her lovely daughter.

The proud mother share an exciting video of Ehi as she poured sweet words on her daughter, noting how it has been 17 wonderful years of being with her.

Pero Osaiyemi showers blessings and prayers on her daughter describing her as her precious gift from God and also expresses pride in the woman her daughter is becoming.

She wrote “17 wonderful years of being your mum! My precious gift from God Ehikowoicho, Kokostic to know you are to love you.

“My fashion fwd baby! The anointing of God upon your life will never run dry. I will not weep or mourn over you.

“I am super proud of the young lady you are becoming, my athlete, super intelligent baby, your name will be mentioned with the rulers of this world. The Lord will use you mightily for his good works.

“No evil will come near your dwelling. You are the apple of God’s eyes, and his mercy and grace will forever speak for you! He will surely complete the good work he started in you”.