$2m: EFCC loses money laundering case against Atiku’s lawyer, brother

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has lost the $2 million money laundering charge it filed against Uyiekpen Giwa- Osagie, a lawyer to former Vice-President, Atiku Abubakar, and his brother, Erhunse, at a Federal High Court in Lagos.

This was sequel to the dismissal of the charge against the duo by the trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke.

The judge dismissed the charge yesterday after upholding the defendants’ no-case motion. In his ruling on the nocase motion, Justice Aneke upheld the Giwa-Osagies’ submissions that the EFCC had not established any prima- facie case against them. He held, among others, that the anti-graft agency failed to establish that the money in question was illegal.

Uyiekpen and his brother were on March 6, 2020 re-arraigned by the EFCC before the judge on a three-count charge of laundering $2 million in the build up to the last general election.

In the charge, the antigraft agency alleged that sometimes in February 2019, the defendants conspired and committed the offence by making cash payment of the $2 million without going through a financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law.

During trial, EFCC’s prosecution witnesses testified that sometimes in 2019, the commission received intelligence report that some politicians were moving around with United States dollars to influence the result of the last general election.

The two witnesses who testified in the matter maintained that the ‘laundered’ $2 million was evidence of such activity.

The EFCC closed its case after calling the two witnesses and prayed the court to order the defendants to open their defence. However, rather than opening their defence, the defendants filed a no-case motion.

In it, they argued, among others, that they never acted illegally and as such the charge against them should be dismissed.

One of the counts against the duo reads in part: “That you, Uyiekpen Giwa-Osagie and Erhunse Giwa-Osagie, sometimes in February 2019, in Nigeria, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, conspired to commit an offence to wit: making cash payment of the sum of $2,000,000.00 (Two Million United States Dollars) without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorised by law; and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a), and 1(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011, as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.”

