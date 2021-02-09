Health

2m FGM may occur over next decade due to COVID-19

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The UNFPA Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ulla Mueller said two million additional cases of female genital mutilation (FGM) may occur over the next decade as COVID-19 shutters schools and disrupts programmes that help protect girls from this harmful practice.

Mueller, who made this known in a joint statement from UNFPA and UNICEF, to mark the International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM,  said: “We must act now to stop this from happening.”

The International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM is commemorated globally on February 6.

“Even before COVID-19 upended progress, Mueller said the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) target of ending FGM by 2030 was an ambitious commitment.

“Far from dampening our ambition, however, the pandemic has sharpened our resolve to protect the four million girls and women who are at risk of FGM each year.”

He said: “We must unite. Ending FGM requires collaboration among a wide group of stakeholders.

“This includes global, regional, national and local policymakers; civil society from small grass-roots organisations and women’s rights groups to international non-governmental organisations; agents of change from teachers and health workers to religious leaders and local elders; as well as law enforcement and judicial officials.”

In addition, Mueller said men and boys also have a crucial role to play.
“Together, let us also amplify the powerful and persuasive voices of survivors who are increasingly leading transformative change in their communities.”

According to him: “We must fund our efforts at a level equal to our commitment. Even in countries where female genital mutilation is already declining, progress needs to increase ten-fold to meet the global target of elimination by 2030.

“This will require some $2.4 billion over the next decade, which breaks down to less than $100 per girl. This is a very small price to pay for preserving a girl’s bodily integrity, her health and her right to say ‘no’ to violation. However, most of this money has yet to be raised.

 

“We must act, quickly, decisively and on many fronts simultaneously. We need to ensure that girls have access to education, health care – including sexual and reproductive health services – and livelihoods, and that they are protected by laws, policies and new social norms.

 

“Let us encourage the leadership skills of adolescent girls and their male peers and inspire their power to speak out and say ‘enough’ to all forms of violence, including violent assaults on their bodies.”

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

