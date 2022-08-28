2m March: Hilda Dokubo, youths defy rain for Obi in Port Harcourt

Emmanuel Masha

PORT HARCOURT

Nollywood legend, Hilda Dokubo and thousands of youths on Saturday defied the rain in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital and embarked on a two million man- march for the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Mr. Peter Obi.

Most of the participants, who started gathering at the Oil Mill Junction along Aba Road, from where they marched to Isaac Boro Park in Mile 1, wore branded LP t-shirts and danced in a carnival like atmosphere.

Some of them also waved the country’s flag and various sizes of Obi’s picture to cheering onlookers, some of whom stopped what they were doing and joined the train.

Several other performing artists from the state, Civil Society Organizations among other groups also participated in the march.

The march, which lasted for almost five hours caused heavy traffic gridlock on the road until they reached the Isaac Boro Park, Mile One, Port Harcourt, where they started singing and dancing afresh.

It was at the meeting point that leaders of the march encouraged them to keep their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) intact ahead of the 2023 elections.

Dokubo, who later spoke lamented the rising cost of living across the country, stressing that it was time for the youths to retake their country.

She said: “Please no one should remind us of the pains of the last seven plus years! We will be better if we rid ourselves of the inequality, fear, discrimination and injustice not to think of the acute corruption that this administration has plagued us with. It is time to #takenaijaback #cleanupnaija #rebuildnaija.

“Economy ticket for a 50 Minutes flight costs over N100, 000 and some people have the guts to say we will continue with the achievements of this administration.”

