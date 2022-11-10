$.2m Rejection: Commission grants police officer special promotion to ACP

…as IGP orders posting of CPs to 8 states, formations ahead 2023

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has granted special promotion to Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) Daniel Amah, for rejecting $200, 000 bribe offer by a robbery suspect in Kano State.

Consequently, CSP Amah has been elevated to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), barely two months after he was decorated with his present rank.

The officer was the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Bompai Division, when a case of robbery was reported.

Apart from the special promotion, the officer was also rewarded with N1 nillion cash, in appreciation of demonstrable integrity.

And in a related development, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has ordered the posting and redeployment of eight Commissioners of Police (CPs) to State Commands and Formations across the country for “operational and administrative effectiveness”.

A statement, Thursday, by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the development was in line with the manpower development policy of the Force.

