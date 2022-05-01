2nd AFN All Comers: Togolese athlete says achievement nothing to Nigerians but…

Togolese international, Marko Lagneble, has said his achievement at the second Athletic Federation of Nigeria All Comers, might be nothing to Nigerians, but something extraordinary for him as his 42.00m throw in the men’s Hammer throw is now the National Record in his home country.

The 22-year-old who started the event recently said he has greatly improved after joining former Nigeria National Record holder, Queen Obisesan, and her husband.

According to him, his plan was to try out in Shot Put, but was convinced to go for Hammer and he has now become Togo record holder in the event. “I saw what they are doing in my country (the Obisesans) and I walked up to them that I want to train with them and be perfect in shot put,” he said. “I was however convinced to go for hammer throw and coming for my first international tournament in Nigeria, I am happy to achieve this record.

“The distance is nothing to Nigeria athletes and Nigerians, but for me and my career, it is something to be happy with. “Now I am a record holder in Togo and this will propel me to work harder to be better and probably one day to be at the World Championships and the Olympics representing Togo.”

