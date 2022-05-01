Sports

2nd AFN All Comers: Togolese athlete says achievement nothing to Nigerians but…

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

Togolese international, Marko Lagneble, has said his achievement at the second Athletic Federation of Nigeria All Comers, might be nothing to Nigerians, but something extraordinary for him as his 42.00m throw in the men’s Hammer throw is now the National Record in his home country.

 

The 22-year-old who started the event recently said he has greatly improved after joining former Nigeria National Record holder, Queen Obisesan, and her husband.

 

According to him, his plan was to try out in Shot Put, but was convinced to go for Hammer and he has now become Togo record holder in the event. “I saw what they are doing in my country (the Obisesans) and I walked up to them that I want to train with them and be perfect in shot put,” he said. “I was however convinced to go for hammer throw and coming for my first international tournament in Nigeria, I am happy to achieve this record.

 

“The distance is nothing to Nigeria athletes and Nigerians, but for me and my career, it is something to be happy with. “Now I am a record holder in Togo and this will propel me to work harder to be better and probably one day to be at the World Championships and the Olympics representing Togo.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Carabao Cup Final: Chelsea , Liverpool live on Dstv, Gotv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

All is set for the 2022 Carabao Cup final as Chelsea take on Liverpool at the Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday 27 February 2022. SuperSport viewers can watch the match live on DStv and GOtv SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 & GOtv channel 31). To view the […]
Sports

AFCON 2021 group stages wrap up on GOtv, DStv

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Football viewers are poised for extended action from the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 in Cameroon as SuperSport will televise matches from the third round of the tournament on GOtv and DStv. Round 3 completes the Group Stage of the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations 2021 tournament, with the 12 matches across […]
Sports

EPL: Jesus hits four to send Man City four points clear, Newcastle beat Norwich

Posted on Author Reporter

*Leicester/Villa draw, Arsenal beat United Gabriel Jesus scored four goals and made a fifth as Manchester City thrashed Watford to move four points clear at the top of the Premier League. With a month of the season to go, City know they will be champions if they win all their remaining league games and they […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica