2nd anniversary: APC commends Sanwo-Olu's giant strides

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commended the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu on the occasion of the second year anniversary of his administration. In a statement issued by the party’s spokesman, Hon. Seye Oladejo, said the Lagos State government has turned in an impressive mid-term reports in spite of the unusual mammoth challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, the economic recession and the EndSars protest. The APC said the unexpected setback and distractions have not derailed the Sanwo-olu administration from the fulfilment of its electoral promises. He said: “The early sign that Lagosians were in for a blissful four year term was the well articulated THEMES agenda which remain the main thrust of the social contract between the people and the government.
“The acronym, THEMES, captures the whole essence of the expectations of our teeming populace on the delivery of the proverbial dividend of democracy by the government they wholeheartedly entrusted with their mandate, secured future and general well-being.”

