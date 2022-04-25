Sports

2nd DStv Premium Golf Day: Ajala wins Star Prize, other goodies

Femi Ajala of Ikeja Golf Club, on Saturday, saw off the challenge of over 100 other golfers to win the star prize at the second edition of the DStv Premium Golf Day, which held at Ikeja Golf Club. Ajala’s stellar outing earned him a business class flight ticket to Dubai for a weekend stay at a five-star hotel, one-year free DStv Premium package subscription.

 

He also won, courtesy of soft drinks bottling giants, Pepsi, a 12-month supply of Pepsi and Aquafina bottle water. The second prize at the event went to Jimoh Ogundare, who earned a business class ticket to a five-star hotel in Kigali, Rwanda; while the third went to Tony Onwu for a weekend stay at the swanky Marriott Hotel, Lagos.

 

In his address at the dinner held to round off the event, Ikeja Golf Club captain, Mr Taiwo Joda, thanked DStv and and Pepsi for supporting the tournament. He urged them to adopt the Ikeja Golf Club as the primary location for the DStv Premium Golf tournament.

Head of Marketing, Multi- Choice Nigeria, Mr. Tope Osunkeye, congratulated the participants for a successful outing and assured the Ikeja Golf Club of his company’s commitment to the partnership.

“We are happy to be intimately involved with Ikeja Golf Club. We hope to continue to expand the scope and diversity of this event and like you can see the SuperSport channel is present. We hope to continue to forge this partnership,” Osunkeye said.

 

