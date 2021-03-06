Sports

2nd JOF U-13 football tourney kicks off

The second edition of Under-13 Football Competition sponsored by JOF Nigeria Limited kicked off recently with faceoff between AZ Zola Babes Ijegun and Flaming Boys of Lagos Island. In a statement, Adeyinka Adetunji, Director of Strategic Support Services, JOF Nigeria Limited, said 32 football clubs are participating in the second edition of the competition tagged “Kick Starting the Dreams.”

The competition organized to help the children showcase their soccer talents will be played on knock-out basis to ultimately trim down the number of participating clubs to four for the finals expected to take place at a date to be announced later at the Campus Mini Stadium, Ajele, Lagos Island. All matches will be played in line with the NCDC Covid-19 protocols and regulations. JOF Nigeria Limited is a manufacturing company and a supply chain services provider to multinational organisations operating in the Foods & Beverage industry sector in Nigeria with subsidiary investments in property.

Adetunji said the company is sponsoring the football competition because of its firm believe in positively impacting the lives as well as development of Nigerian children using sports and other platforms. “JOF has taken responsibility to encourage, inspire and empower and support children with talents in the game of soccer to achieve the highest possible level of their aspirations in the beautiful game, while also helping to create leaders and individuals that will inspire other young ones for similar roles in the society,” he said.

