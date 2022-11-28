2nd National Principal’s Cup: Over 1,000 schools battle for glory

All is set for over 1,000 schools across Nigeria to jostle for glory and honour, as the National Principal’s Cup, revived by the Sports Minister Sunday Dare, enters its 2nd edition.

The championship kicked off from the state level on Thursday, November 24, before moving to the zonal finals.

This 2nd edition aims to replicate the success of the first edition that was held in 2021. The first edition, amongst other successes, produced a player Onuche Ogbelu who went on to represent Nigeria’s U-20 men’s National Team, the Flying Eagles, where he helped the team win the WAFU U20 tourney.

During the first edition of the National Principal’s Cup, he represented eventual football champions, FOSLA Academy, and has now gone on to sign for NPFL side, Nassarawa United.

Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare stated that his administration would continue to prioritize grassroots development, as it remains the fulcrum of his mandate.

