News

2nd Niger Bridge: Obi of Onitsha tackles Presidency

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, has said he did not have any disagreement with former President Olusegun Obasanjo over the Second Niger Bridge. The monarch’s position was contained in a statement issued by the chief of staff to the Onitsha traditional council, Chinyelugo Anionwu. The Obi of Onitsha said he wasn’t involved in any sod-turning ceremony for the bridge during Obasanjo’s first tenure.

In a statement, Achebe said: “His Majesty, Nnaemeka Achebe, Obi of Onitsha, by his position as traditional and natural ruler, should normally not engage publicly in a highlevel discourse on affairs of state between two of our highly respected national leaders, President Muhammadu Buhari and former President Olusegun Obasanjo. “However, the Palace deems it absolutely necessary to ensure that public statements relating to our monarch are factually correct.”

Accordingly, the Palace would like to state categorically that His Majesty was never involved in any sodturning ceremony for the second River Niger Bridge during the first tenure of President Obasanjo as President of Nigeria and, therefore, could not have engaged in any altercation with the then President as stated in the above statement. “The only involvement of His Majesty with President Obasanjo regarding the Second River Niger Bridge was at the very tail end of his second term as President during a lowkeyed flag-off of the project when His Majesty prayed that the succeeding administration would construct the bridge expeditiously.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Foundation, Ekiti Parapo Lagos seek good governance

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

A foundation under the auspices of Dominion Group has expressed its determination to collaborate with Ekiti indigenes living in Lagos to ensure good governance in Ekiti State. The governorship election in the state has been scheduled to take place next, and the group wants voters to vote wisely. The National coordinator of Dominion Group, Chief […]
News

Senate probes Accountant General’s office over N978bn Service Wide Vote

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja

The Senate on Tuesday commenced investigation into the N978 billion received from the Service Wide Votes, consisting of both capital and recurrent expenditures, which were disbursed to the Ministries, Department and Agencies of Government (MDAs). The investigation is coming less than one week after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) disclosed that the agency […]
News Top Stories

Court clears AITEO boss, Benedict Peters, of money laundering

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

An Abuja High Court has declared all allegations of corruption, bribery and money laundering made against AITEO boss, Benedict Peters by British and Nigerian agencies arising from his ownership of a number of properties as baseless as they were premised on trumped up charges that constituted abuse of state power. The court therefore declared that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica