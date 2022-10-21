News

2nd Niger Bridge: Ohanaeze applauds Buhari, calls for speedy completion

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has praised the Federal Government’s for the 95% complement of the Second Niger Bridge. Ohanaeze said going by what the Minister of Works Babatunde Fashola said the government is trying to keep to the promises to Nigerians and Igbo in particular. Secretary-General Okechukwu Isiguzoro said the group is conscious of the fact that there are about 3.3 km of uncompleted road from the Asaba area and 7km of uncompleted road, from the Anambra area of the bridge. Ohanaeze said: “We are hopeful that the contractors will expedite actions for the realization of 10.3 km roads from both areas of the road to ensure that commuters and road users will enjoy the benefits of the 2nd Niger Bridge during Christmas and New Year.

“This is a legacy project that Ndigbo will always refer to as the mother of all infrastructural facilities completed by Buhari’s government and should be named after Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu Bridge from the proposed name as Buhari Bridge. “Ndigbo are relieved of unbelievable treaties of previous governments on the second Niger Bridge and also pardon President Buhari over his inability to fulfill other 2015 electoral promises which included the revamping of the Enugu coal mine.”

 

