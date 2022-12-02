2nd Niger Bridge: Workers flee as protesters storm FG’s office for compensation

Many workers of the Federal Ministry of Works in Asaba, Delta State, took to their heels yesterday as over 200 protesters stormed the office over non-payment of compensation for the Right of Way of the 2nd Niger Bridge. The protesters under the aegis of the Landlords and, Landladies of Phase ‘A’ and ‘B’ of the Right of Way of the 2nd Niger Bridge, accused the Minister of Works Babatunde Fashola of misinforming Nigerians about the project. The property owners comprising retired military officers, lawyers, doctors, journalists, farmers, artisans, civil servants, teachers and monarchs carried placards of the various inscriptions. They included: ‘Fashola, tell Nigerians the truth about 2nd Niger Bridge’, Fashola, stop lying to Nigerians’, and Fashola, tell Buhari to pay us compensation. However, the Directors refused to receive their petition signed by the Okwe Community Liaising Officer Group Captain Samuel Akaraiwe (rtd) and 28 others.
