2nd Term: Is the coast clear for Sanwo-Olu?

Although Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is fixated on governance, there are clear indications that the 15th governor of Lagos State may already have his second term in the bag. MURITALA AYINLA writes

For many, his foray into the governorship race of the Lagos State and eventual emergence as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in 2019 was a surprise.

Others saw it as an expensive joke by the Lagos political strongman, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other politicians in the ruling party to taunt the then incumbent governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode. The story of his Abuja trip when he visited the party’s national secretariat to obtain the nomination form spread like a wildfire.

As the race over who occupies the seat of power in Alausa got more interesting with dissenting voices getting louder from both ends, many saw Babajide Olusola Sanwo- Olu’s entrant into the contest as a huge joke, given his financial background against the incumbent governor.

But those who were conscious of the political gimmicks that played out in 2007 and who understood how the hitherto unknown Babatunde Raji Fashola, who was then the Chief of Staff to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, became the most popular brand against several other famous and wealthier contenders who also jostled to succeed Tinubu, lost out, they were quick to realize that Sanwo-Olu would be the next Lagos Governor, all things being equal. Judging from the calibre of political juggernauts, who accompanied Sanwo-Olu to obtain the form, it was crystal clear to some political analysts that Sanwo-Olu was the candidate to beat.

Hence, bankrolled press conferences were held and billions of Naira were expended. Rallies and other political-strategic meetings from both camps were organised in the battle over who occupies the Lagos House beyond 2019.

He was called names; he was described as mentally unfit and a candidate with past criminal records and all other names ca- pable of de-marketing his candidacy to millions of voters.

But despite all the campaigns of calumny, the surveyor-turned politician emerged the party’s flag-bearer and was subsequently elected as the 15th governor of the state and the rest, as the saying goes, is history.

The debate over scaling the second term hurdle With over 800 days in office, Sanwo-Olu has proven his worth, having governed the state through the thick and thin moments.

Under his tenure, the state and indeed the nation experienced the world’s arguably most deadly pandemic with Lagos being the epicentre of the COVID-19 scourge due to the nature of the state as the nation’s commercial nerve centre and the city which hosts the busiest airport in the country.

His administration also experienced a devastating blow with the End-SARS protest hijacked by hoodlums, which led to destruction of private and public properties worth billions of naira.

But despite how the two issues affected the economy of the commercial nerves centre of Nigeria, Sanwo-Olu as a good manager of human and resources, was able to put necessary measures in place to address the challenges. As he embarked on new projects, those inherited from his predecessors are also being implemented with rapid efforts to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Lagosians in fulfillment of his campaign promises to millions of Lagos residents.

Virtually, every sector of the state is being touched with promises to deliver more before his tenure comes to an end. But today, despite the giant strides being recorded in Lagos and at a time when most other states are either battling with security challenges or have very little or nothing to show as achievements, the battle for 2023 governorship polls seems to have started in earnest in Lagos State as many people have been linked to the gubernatorial race.

While some have publicly declared their interests in the ruling APC to succeed Governor Sanwo-Olu, there are other politicians who have also been linked to the race despite their silence. Interestingly, the incumbent governor is also silent on his plan for 2023 as he seemed not to have shown any interest in retaining his seat.

He appears to be currently busy with the assignment given to him by Lagosians who elected him in 2019 for a term of four years. Less than two years to the governorship poll, the questions on the lips of many Lagosians are: Will Sanwo-Olu scale the second term hurdle? Will the fate that befell his predecessor, Akinwunmi Ambode, which cut short his desire for a second term, also befall him?

Is Sanwo-Olu a one-term governor too? Despite the happenings at the party national level, there is silent debate and moves over who occupies Alausa Government House in 2023, New Telegraph authoritatively learnt. The debate is between those who think Sanwo-Olu has done enough to merit a second term ticket and those who believe that 2023 should pave way for another candidate of the long list of Lagos governor hopefuls within and outside Sanwo-Olu’s cabinet.

There are divergent views over this debate; those who doubted the possibility of Sanwo-Olu getting a second term ticket hinged their arguments on an unwritten agreement that Sanwo-Olu will only serve one term to complete the fouryear term just like his predecessor, Ambode. Proponents of this view also based their affirmations on the ground that following the successful implementation of a single-term governorship agenda, which according to them, was test-run by the denial of Akinwunmi Ambode’s ambition, no other governor may scale through the second term hurdle, irrespective of his performance.

According to these political observers, the implementation of the plan for a singleterm ticket agenda for the Lagos Governor and Deputy began during the tenure of the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Tinubu, when the deputy governor failed to secure the second term tickets like their principal. They cited Senator Kofoworola Bucknor- Akerele who forcefully left the office for Otunba Femi Pedro to succeed her prior to the 2003 governorship election.

He was also impeached and succeeded in 2007 by Prince Abiodun Ogunleye, who was deputy governor for few weeks. Princess Sarah Sosan was who elected as a deputy to Governor Babatunde Fashola in 2007, couldn’t secure the second term in office when his principal, Fashola narrowly scaled through. She was replaced by Princess Orelope-Adefulire, who also served a single term and bow out of office in 2015 to pass the baton to the then Secretary to Lagos State Government (SSG), Dr. Idiat Adebule.

Despite Adebule, the immediate past deputy governor’s refusal to toll the path of her principal, Ambode, who insisted on going ahead for the primaries against the party leaders, she was never considered for a second term slot to run as Sanwo-Olu’s running mate. They, however, added that she was compensated with Governors’ Advisory Council membership.

One of the proponents said: “You will recall that Bucknor Akerele couldn’t get the second term ticket, she was replaced by Otunba Femi Pedro; it was also difficult too for Pedro to succeed Tinubu. So, having testrun the plan and succeeded and succeeded again in 2019 with the ouster governor Ambode, nobody should expect any difference in 2023.

He added that no one should be too quick to assume that the enormous performance of Governor Sanwo-Olu and his cordial relationship with all and sundry are automatic course to earn him the second term ticket.

Corroborating him, Mr. Sam Kingsley, a lawyer said, though, Sanwo-Olu has proven his critics wrong with his sterling performance and leadership qualities demonstrated at a perilous time, especially in COVID-19 management and other challenges said that politics is dynamic and could change any time soon. “Don’t be too quick to conclude, remember by this time of Ambode’s tenure, nobody ever envisaged that he would be denied the ticket.

All we heard was ‘Ambode Le kan si’ and then suddenly, the drumbeats stopped, so in politics, five minutes is a long time,” he said.

But their arguments were discarded by some APC chieftains and other political observers, who expressed optimism that he (Sanwo-Olu) might be considered for a second term going by developments in the state.

They said beyond focusing on the developmental agenda of the state, Sanwo-Olu remains committed to the implementation of the Lagos development blueprint. The governor is believed to be trying hard to ensure every sector of the state is touched just he is reaching out to every stakeholder within and outside the state APC.

“He will come back, his second term is no shaking. He didn’t abandon projects initiated by his predecessors. Both Babatunde Fashola and Akinwunmi Ambode’s projects are receiving attention under Sanwo-Olu’s administration. He is also initiating new ones.

The Blue and Redline intermodal transportation are receiving attention, giant strides are being recorded in the health sector, education, tourism, environment, justice, and other sectors,” a source said.

Also speaking, Chief Kola Gbadebo another APC chieftain, said that going by Sanwo-Olu’s relationship with the party stalwarts and the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the coast appears clearer for him.

He said that the governor’s cordial relationship with the powers that be in the state could earn him a second term ticket.

Historic retreat for monarchs and LGs chairs Although the media handlers of Governor Sanwo-Olu may argue that the recent retreats held for the newly elected local government chairmen and the traditional rulers in the state by Governor Sanwo-Olu has nothing to do with politics, political pundits and observers saw the uncommon gesture as a possible political move to ‘wet the ground’ ahead of 2023.

According to these observers, many of whom pleaded anonymity, described Sanwo-Olu as a ‘smart governor’, who was trying to prevent the pitfalls of his predecessor with a robust relationship with people of the grassroots.

They said that even though he has prepared for the worse, the governor was set to leave office without any rancour, having been privileged to govern Lagos in the first place.

But in a twist to the argument, a key member of the defunct Justice in Lagos APC who does not want his name in print, however, said just like the emergence of most Lagos governors, the last-minute political manoeuvrings could spring a surprise.

He said that the circumstance that threw up former governor Babajide Fashola in 2007, Ambode in 2015, and Sanwo-Olu in 2019, could still take place.

He said: “Don’t forget Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Sanwo-Olu’s deputy could easily succeed him in 2023, if not, there are many people within and outside the government who may. Reasons why many of you can’t understand the accord between the duo, just watch and see.”

