2nd term: Obaseki has no reason to fail Edo people, says Imansuagbon

Barrister Kenneth Imansuagbon is a chieftain of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) and three-time governorship aspirant in Edo State. In this interview with OJIEVA EHIOSUN, he speaks about the need for Nigerians to embrace peace, and why President Muhammadu Buhari should put in place machinery to monitor henceforth Federal Government’s palliatives. Excerpts:

What can you say is responsible for the recent EndSARS protests by youths, where lives and property were lost?

The main reason why Nigerian youths took to the streets to protest is simply because of hunger, joblessness, high level of inflation and economic hardship. It is not today we started to have issues of police brutality. So, Nigeria youths just used the EndSARS protests to send messages to our leaders that all is not well with every facet of the nation.It is a wakeup call to our leaders to brace up. If you go to the streets of Nigeria, and see the level of sufferings, you will not need a prophet to tell you that there is poverty in the land. The only solution is for our leaders to wake up and face the problems. We cannot run away from it. The Federal Government must do the needful by providing jobs and other social amenities for the citizenry.

The Federal Government has come up with some economic and poverty alleviation programmes to cushion the effect of the economic hardship in Nigeria. Do you see these policies addressing the issues raised or can they be best described as a scam?

In fact, are they, achievable given the high level state of corruption in the country? It is not a scam. The Federal Government cannot afford to deceive the generality of Nigerians. We have passed the age where one person or group of persons will come and deceive us. As far as am concerned, the measures talking by the Federal Government to solve the issue of unemployment is a welcome development. Again, this is not the first time we are having this problem with promises from the government. The most important thing is monitoring of the implementation of the project. As a matter of urgency, President Muhammadu Buhari must set up a high powered monitoring committee to oversee the implementation of the palliative programmes. In this country, what our people need is something that can put food on their table.

You went home to thank the people of Esan South-East for voting PDP into power in Edo State. Why did you embark on such a project when you are not the governor?

Yes, I did it because I supported Governor Godwin Obaseki because I gave him all I had to ensure that my our party (PDP) regained power in Edo State. Since I joined politics, Ewohimi people have always stood behind me. So, I had to return to thank them. They know that there was a big fight in front. But by the grace of God, we know that 2024 will be the turn of Esan to occupy the seat of government. It is not a thing to beg for, it is the moral obligation of Edo people to give it to Esan. And the person that the people want is the ‘rice man’ Kenneth Imansuagbon.

What gives you the impression that Obaseki will perform in this second term?

Edo people believed in Obaseki, Edo people delivered him from the hands of ‘vampires’. Edo people fought his battle, and unanimously gave him the ticket for a second term. So, he has no excuse whatsoever not to deliver the dividends of democracy to them. He will be an enemy of himself if he does not deliver. I also went to my village to beg the people to make peace with our security agencies-the police. The army and security agencies are our friend. Ewohimi youths should respect the police. It is only a peaceful environment that can usher in development. We do not need shooting of guns in Ewohimi. We are peace loving people. So enough is enough! Nigeria youths must try as much as possible to embrace peace and dialogue. For Governor Obaseki, he has promised to deliver. Edo people must shun all forms of violence, we must rally round Obaseki and his team to succeed so that Edo State would be a better place for all

