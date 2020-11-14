2nd term: Obaseki targets public service reforms, arts, others

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said his administration will deploy technology and employ younger professionals into the state’s civil service to drive inclusive development and ensure a sustainable future for the state. The governor, who made this known during the 4th edition of the Alaghodaro Investment Summit, held in Benin City, committed to restoring Edo State as the arts and cultural capital of Nigeria in his quest to Making Edo Great Again (MEGA).

Present at the event were Edo State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu; Chairman, Edo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Tony Aziegbemi; Chairman, 2020 Alaghodaro, Mr. Asue Ighodaro; former Secretary to the Edo State Government, Osarodion Ogie and the President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Olumide Akpata. Others are the Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Mr. Marcus Onobun, and the state Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Anselm Ojezua, among others.

Obaseki also unveiled plans for the Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA) and the establishment of the Legacy Restoration Trust, which is to manage the $4million donated by the British Museum for the project. He noted: “COVID-19 was a game changer as the world will never remain the same again. Over one million people died across the globe with less than 65,000 deaths recorded in Nigeria.

“It is only an organised society that can respond to the challenges thrown at it by the fallout from the pandemic. I assure Edo people that my administration will never lament about the virus but provide a way out for Edo people to overcome the challenges.” Obaseki added: “In the next four years, we will build institutions rather than individuals. We will focus on the economy, deepen social development, strengthen healthcare, build infrastructure, drive environmental sustainability and leverage arts and culture for tourism development.”

