2nd term: Our assessment of Buhari’s govt, by lawyers

‘Mounting insecurity threatening Nigeria’s corporate existence’

As the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari clocked two years in its second term in office on May 29, lawyers have expressed deep concerns over the state of affairs in the country, particularly the worsening insecurity. They asked the president to rise up to the challenge before things finally get out of hand. AKEEM NAFIU reports

Two years into the second term in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, some senior lawyers have called on the president to promptly put machinery in motion to arrest the dwindling fortune of the country and save it from imminent collapse.

The lawyers made the call while assessing the performance of the president since his return to power on May 29, 2019. In their assessment, the men of the wig and gown were critical of the president’s performance saying he hasn’t done enough in the task of piloting the nation’s affairs.

They were particularly concerned about the growing trend of terrorism, banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality that are threatening the corporate existence of the country. Amidst tight security, President Muhammadu Buhari and his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), was on 29th May, 2019, sworn-in for a second term of four years in office by the then Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Mohammed.

This was sequel to their victory at the presidential election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) across the country on 23rd February, 2019.

According to the official result announced by the Chairman of the electoral body, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the president polled a total votes of 15, 191, 847 to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who was only able to gather a total of 11, 262, 978 votes.

Sequel to the president’s inauguration, many Nigerians who were hoping to hear how he intends to tackle the daunting challenges confronting the nation were disappointed as the occasion was devoid of such.

But, it is worthy to note that the president had prior to his inauguration for second term asked Nigerians to brace up as the last lap of his four years in office as Nigerian leader would be tough.

Addressing members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) who are on a congratulatory visit to him at the presidential villa upon his victory at the polls, Buhari noted that no meaningful progress can be made when the country and relevant institutions are not secured. He further revealed that the next phase of his government will continue in tackling insecurity, fighting corruption and creating numerous jobs for Nigeria’s teeming youths “My last lap of four years, I think it is going to be tough because people are being forgetful.

That was why wherever I went, I reminded them of the campaign promise of our party, particularly security, as I kept on saying that you have to secure the country well and institutions.

“If you don’t secure the country, you can’t achieve anything no matter how many programmes you put in place. Secondly, on the economy, unemployment is a problem of this country as a whole. More than 60 percent of the youths, they need to be kept busy. I realised that God heard our prayers”, he said.

Presidency’s scorecard on Buhari

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, last week Friday, spoke glowingly of the numerous achievements of the Buhari’s administration in office in the last six years. The statement accompanied a 45- page document of what Adesina described as the administration’s giant strides.

The statement titled, ‘The Buhari administration at 6: Counting the blessings one by one’, reads: “The Muhammadu Buhari administration clocks six years on May 29, 2021. This milestone affords the opportunity to reflect and recount the impact that has been made (and is being made) on different sectors of national life.

“From infrastructure, to finance, education, health care, sport, anti-corruption, human development, housing, oil and gas, foreign relations, and many others, the administration is recording giant strides, enough to make Nigerians proud. That is, those who are dispassionate and fair-minded, not beclouded by political partisanship and undue cynicism.

“Some people claim: ‘we don’t see what they are doing. We don’t hear about it.’ Well, here it is. A fact sheet, a report card on the Buhari administration, just a bit of the successes, as the milestone of six years is attained.

“As it is said, the past is but a story told. The future may yet be written in gold. When the administration breasts the tape in another two years, by the grace of God, the applause will be resounding, even from the worst of sceptics. Facts are undeniable and always remain so. They are stubborn things”.

Lawyers speak

In the meantime, two years into the second term in office of President Muhammadu Buhari, some senior lawyers have expressed their dissatisfaction with the state of affairs in the country.

The lawyers while speaking at the weekend on how the Buhari’s administration had fared in the last two years expressed deep concerns over the spate of killings in the country occasioned by the unending herders/farmers’ clashes.

They said the president is not doing enough to arrest the ugly trend. In his assessment, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Seyi Sowemimo, said he was unimpressed with the president’s performance in office in the last two years. He called for a change of tactics in the way the country is being governed. He said:

“The performance of Buhari’s administration has turned out to be less expected and I am not particularly impressed about it. I don’t even think we are going to see any dramatic change in the number of years left for the administration.

I don’t have high expectation about this administration. I can only pray that things will change because a number of things are not going the way one has expected. What we are experiencing is not what many people turned out to vote for in 2015.

“There have been series of complaints about those in charge of security in the country considering the lopsidedness in their appointments. This government has been appointing only those with ethnic affiliation to it into position of authority and this does not in any way augur well for the polity.

This trend has got to change because I expect government to take advantage of the nation’s diversity to improve on things. “In essence, a large portion of the populace is alienated and that was why many people are pushing for secessionist agenda. These divisive tendencies are also fuelling the high level of insecurity in the country. So, those in authority must change their approach to governance”.

A former Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr. Adekunle Ojo, was also critical of the Buhari administration’s performance in the last two years. He was concerned that the country’s problem since 2019 rather than abated has been increasing in leaps and bounds.

“The last two years have been quite horrible in the entire country. The problems are mounting, they keep increasing in leaps and bounds. The issue of insecurity has far gone beyond what it was in 2015. I would not ascribe the blame to anybody, then, the truth must be said that it’s not about who is sponsoring them, but about the person who is supposed to stop them. That’s why the bucks stop at the table of the president. The efforts are not seen, that’s the truth.

“The killer herdsmen have become more dangerous than ever. Banditry is on the alarming rate, while Boko Haram terrorist attacks have also continued unabated. Besides, the burning and destruction of property have equally continued unabated in the South-East. People, particularly young Nigerians, are running out of this country in droves and they are not willing to return.

These are the parameters upon which government will be assessed. All these are indications that the president has not gotten it right and I pray he get it right before it is too late.

“Going forward, I want the president to do all it takes to tackle the worsening insecurity across the country. This is a major issue that desire urgent attention from those in power and if that is checkmated every other things will fall in line. It is when the country is secured that we can be talking of stability in economy.

That is when foreign investors will have interest in coming to Nigeria for one thing or the other under the guise of business. So, it is very essential that all hands are on the deck for the country to surmount the insecurity challenges”, Ojo said.

A former National President of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR), Mr. Malachy Ugwummadu, noted with regrets that President Buhari has failed to leverage on the goodwill he enjoyed when he assumed power with people’s mandate. He said: “I think the Buhari’s government had effectively and completely burnt its goodwill.

The government had failed to leverage on the goodwill it had when it came to power with people’s mandate. Having lost that opportunity, the government had also compromised the notion of capacity to which it was associated when it came to power.

But, more devastating is the fact that the government had failed woefully in securing the nation and the populace. “The government had failed to secure the lives and property of Nigerians as demanded under Section 14 (2) (b) of the Constitution.

The essence of the government is therefore seriously in question. Amidst all these, it is not in doubt that the government had made some positive efforts, particularly in the area of infrastructural development.

“However, on the whole, we are dealing with a government that has allowed closure of all courts in the country for close to two months at the moment. I am not sure the government is aware that the implication of an arm of government not being functional is grave economic- wise?

No foreign investor will voluntarily come into a country where he is not sure of the existence of an independent judiciary to settle business disputes.

“Going forward, I believe my expectations of this government are what we have seen so far. It is still shocking for some of us at the level of aloofness being exhibited by the president, particularly regarding some important national issues.

There are moments when silence cannot be seen to be golden, but the president has failed to realize this fact. Unfortunately, we have a complacent National Assembly as well as the various Houses of Assembly that find it difficult to invoke the relevant section of the Constitution as required”.

Dr. Fassy Yusuf described the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari as a monumental disaster. He regretted that peace had for long continually eluded the country under the Buhari’s administration. He urged Nigerians not to be deterred in putting pressure on the government to do what is right and beneficial to the nation. “The second term of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been a monumental disaster.

The country has not known any peace, it is from one crisis to another. Insecurity, unemployment, economic doldrum, recklessness from government officials and other forms of malfeasance have taken over the country. As far as I know and to the best of my knowledge, there’s nothing to celebrate.

All we should be doing is to continue to put more pressure on the government to do the right thing because this country is expecting something better from this administration.

The Buhari’s administration has performed woefully so far and we can only hope that he will be up to the task in the two years remaining”, Yusuf said. A rights activist, Mr. Ige Asemudara, described the bad state of things in the country as unfortunate.

Asemudara said: “Two years into its second term, the Buhari’s administration has proved beyond all shadow of doubts that it is the most incompetent in Nigeria’s history. The regime has failed in virtually all ramifications.

The president failed to deliver on all of his campaign promises. Insecurity is peaked under the regime, terrorism in all of its manifestations; insurgency, banditry, kidnapping, fundamentalism etc has enveloped Nigeria. Corruption is at an exponential rate, rule of law is disrespected, electoral fraud and political manipulations have never taken this dimension.

They are now barefaced. “The economy has completely given way. Unemployment is on the increase, inflation is galloping, balance of trade deficit is in ruin. Investors have taken to their heels even Nigerians are running away.

Everyday, there is a request placed before the National Assembly by this government for loan taking. We have borrowed from the mean and mighty, we have borrowed from our friends and foes. The nation now goes a sorrowing. “Now, it is sad, I mean terribly bad that we reckon with this government as having spent six years and the rat race to fill the presidential seat with a more avaricious and terrible leadership has begun.

I have seriously looked at it all, I feel sad that there is nothing at which we can point that this government that came in through an unmerited will of the majority of Nigerians, has correctly done. I have lost count of the items of their malfeasance and misgovenance. May history never foist this kind of regime on us again”.

