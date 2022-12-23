2nd Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge in semis

The second edition of the Victor Ikpeba Football Challenge Warri 2022 has reached the semi-finals stage at the Army Day Secondary School, Effurum, Warri venue of competition. The first semi-final of the competition will be played between Lord Mark FC versus Sporting Fc. Lord Mark Fc defeated FC Planners 2-0 in the quarter-finals to book a place in the semis, while Sporting FC outwitted Delta Rovers 1-0. The Lord Mark FC versus Sporting FC semi-final game will be played at 10am at the Army Day Secondary School Effurum.

The second semi-final would see Justice FC slug it out against Champions Cathedral FC at 10.45 am. To get to the semi final, Justice FC defeated FC Ichofe 4-3 via a penalty shootout, after playing a goalless draw at the end of regulation time. White Champions Cathedral had to put up their best performance to scale through to the semi-finals in a quarter-finals cracker against FC Galaxy 3-2 after playing a 1-1 draw at end of regulation time. The match saw the spectators at the Army Day Secondary School, Effurum at the edge of their seats because of the complete attacking play from the two teams. FC Galaxy opened the scoring in the quarter-finals cracker leading 1-0 after a brilliant performance.

The Champions Cathedral leveled scores at 1-1 in the 24th minute of play, taking the very interesting game into the penalty shootout. The Champions Cathedral FC emerged victorious in the ensuing penalty shootout winning 3-2 to get into Friday’s Semi-Final. After the semi finals games, the Third Place match will be played between the two semi final losers at 1pm.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...