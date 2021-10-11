2yrs after, Matawalle yet to fulfill promises on free healthcare, education

Two years after he was sworn as governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle is yet to fulfil the two promises he made to the people of the state on free healthcare and education.

During campaign before the 2019 general elections, Matawalle severally told the people of the state that if elected, he would provide free healthcare and education to them.

Matawalle, who was defeated at the 2019 governorship election in the state became the state governor following the Supreme Court judgement on the internal wrangling that rocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state. He has since dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

Worried by Matawalle’s failure to fulfill his promises, the people of the state have been circulating audios where the governor made the pledges.

In one of the audios obtained by this reporter, the governor was heard explaining what he will do with security vote, if elected governor.

He lamented the way the previous administrations in the state mismanaged their security votes, assuring that he would judiciously use it for the benefit of all.

” If not for the love of my people, I wouldn’t have contested for the governorship election, because God has enormously blessed me,” he said.

He said he had businesses that can take care of himself and his family members.

‎”But I want to prove to the people that they were cheated for the last 20 years. Imagine a governor collecting a billion naira security vote and nothing to show for it. If a governor collects a billion naira and removes just N200 million to spend on education, the people of the state will have it for free.

“Take another N200 million and spend it on health sector it will also be free. How many LGAs do we have ? 14 LGAs, none of the LGS will consume N10‎ million drugs a month. They can’t.

“If I’m the governor today and I have that kind of money I will ensure that I provide free healthcare as well as free education. In fact, I will make law to prosecute any parent that refuses to enroll his child in school.

“This is because it’s our responsibility to give education to our people and not the parents responsibility. It’s our responsibility as a government to ensure we provide education and Healthcare to our people,” he said.

In another video, the governor was heard assuring youth in the state to provide employment opportunities to them.

Specifically, the governor said, ” idle hands are devil’s workshop. We will provide job to our youth as part of measure to address insecurity in the state. If our youths are gainfully engaged, they will not be readily available for nefarious things.”

