News

3 Advantages of Being a Risk-Taker as per Eric Spofford

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on 3 Advantages of Being a Risk-Taker as per Eric Spofford

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0

Progress is a good thing. But then again, it is not something easy to achieve as it involves a lot of hard work and bold risk-taking. The technological advances of the past decades have expanded the horizons for people today to venture into newer frontiers and take risks. Some people tend to take more risks than others. Eric Spofford is a man who believes risk-taking is critical to see progress in life. He is a venture capitalist whose full-time job is to take risks. Here, he shares some insights on the importance of taking risks for go-getters.
It makes you stronger.

 

“Risk-taking is not a blind act as most people think,” explains Eric Spofford. According to him, risk-taking demands a high standard of discipline for which thorough study and research are a must. Spofford sees risk-taking as an exercise to sharpen his skills. “Taking risks is an effective exercise to improve our skills, learn to stay alert, build plans for failures, and so on. In short, risk-taking makes one strong,” asserts Eric Spofford.

It helps you become more conscious.
“No matter what we do in life to improve our lot, we take risks in some form or the other. Once we become conscious of the risks that surround us, we learn to navigate through the risks of life with greater ease,” explains Eric Spofford.
It makes you more useful.

Nobody respects a stagnated mind. But the mind that is filled with big ideas and powerful intentions, the one with plans to venture into new territories and to take risks, is highly valued.

These minds are useful to society. “As a venture capitalist, I make the dreams of many people come true. Thus, I am useful to society, and I’ve been able to achieve this through risk-taking,” says Eric Spofford.

Eric Spofford is a man who understands the power of risk-taking more deeply than most of us. Before he became a venture capitalist, Spofford lived a life that risked his reputation. But by focusing his efforts to make himself useful to society, today, he takes risks of a different kind, risks that add value to the lives of other people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Kidnapping: Police operatives arrest pastor, uncover underground cell inside church

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Special operatives of the Police have arrested one pastor, Adetokunbo Adenopo over his alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a delivery man. Adenopo was among 34 other suspects, who according to the police “have been clearly and evidentially linked” to cases of kidnapping, armed robbery, cattle rustling, car theft, unlawful possession of firearms and […]
News Top Stories

Obasanjo: How I contracted, survived COVID-19

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday revealed that he once tested positive for the deadly COVID-19, but was relieved 72 hours later when subsequent tests came out negative. The former President was very concerned about his state of health when he tested positive for the virus and he had to call his first daughter, Dr. […]
News Top Stories

Anambra 2021: Godfathers offered N.5bn for LP ticket, says LP chairman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

https://lottonigeria.com/agents?src=W1CGFTP9M0 The National Chairman of Labour Party, Barrister Julius Abure, yesterday alleged that some godfathers of Anambra politics have offered him N500million to buy-over the governorship ticket of the party. Abure who disclosed this Saturday afternoon at the groundbreaking flag off campaign of the party in Awka the party’s ticket is not for sale, even […]

Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica