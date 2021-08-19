3 Advantages of Being a Risk-Taker as per Eric Spofford

Progress is a good thing. But then again, it is not something easy to achieve as it involves a lot of hard work and bold risk-taking. The technological advances of the past decades have expanded the horizons for people today to venture into newer frontiers and take risks. Some people tend to take more risks than others. Eric Spofford is a man who believes risk-taking is critical to see progress in life. He is a venture capitalist whose full-time job is to take risks. Here, he shares some insights on the importance of taking risks for go-getters.

It makes you stronger.

“Risk-taking is not a blind act as most people think,” explains Eric Spofford. According to him, risk-taking demands a high standard of discipline for which thorough study and research are a must. Spofford sees risk-taking as an exercise to sharpen his skills. “Taking risks is an effective exercise to improve our skills, learn to stay alert, build plans for failures, and so on. In short, risk-taking makes one strong,” asserts Eric Spofford.

It helps you become more conscious.

“No matter what we do in life to improve our lot, we take risks in some form or the other. Once we become conscious of the risks that surround us, we learn to navigate through the risks of life with greater ease,” explains Eric Spofford.

It makes you more useful.

Nobody respects a stagnated mind. But the mind that is filled with big ideas and powerful intentions, the one with plans to venture into new territories and to take risks, is highly valued.

These minds are useful to society. “As a venture capitalist, I make the dreams of many people come true. Thus, I am useful to society, and I’ve been able to achieve this through risk-taking,” says Eric Spofford.

Eric Spofford is a man who understands the power of risk-taking more deeply than most of us. Before he became a venture capitalist, Spofford lived a life that risked his reputation. But by focusing his efforts to make himself useful to society, today, he takes risks of a different kind, risks that add value to the lives of other people.

Like this: Like Loading...