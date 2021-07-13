News

3 allegedly shot dead in Ladipo market clash

Three persons were yesterday feared killed and many others injured, after some personnel of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and area boys clashed at Ladipo Market in Lagos. The three persons were said to have been hit by stray bullets around 12 noon yesterday. It was learnt that the operatives had gone to the market to buy some spare parts when a disagreement ensured between some of the touts who charge a fee for parking. It was gathered as the scuffle got heated, the operatives fired sporadic gunshots to scare the touts away from them but the bullets allegedly hit three innocent traders who were not part of the fight. Immediately after the news about the alleged killing of three persons by the Navy spread into the market, angry youths and traders set ablaze the Toyota Hilux vehicle the operatives.

