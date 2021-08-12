Metro & Crime

3 arraigned for alleged vandalism of EEDC’s power facilities in Enugu

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma

Three suspects have been arraigned before an Enugu Federal High Court for their alleged involvement in vandalising high tension cables and insulators belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), along Enugu- Port Harcourt Expressway. The suspects identified as, Njoku Onyeka, Anayochi Onuigbo and Sunday Ude, were slammed with a four-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony, unlawful damage and removal of about four rolls of high tension wires, unlawful removal of three insulators from electricity poles and unlawful meddling with about four rolls of electricity high tension cables and insulators. In a release made available to journalists in Enugu on Wednesday by the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, the alleged offences are punishable under Section 1(9) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap. M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. Ezeh stated that the suspects were granted bail in the sum of N2 million each and two sureties in like sum, while the matter was adjourned to 14th October, 2021.

Our Reporters

Metro & Crime

AAUA 200-level female student commits suicide

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

An undergraduate of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, Feranmi Omowumi Fasunle, has reportedly committed suicide. Feranmi, a 200-level student of Political Science Department, was said to have drank an insecticide, Sniper, on Wednesday in her room before she gave up the ghost yesterday. The reason while she took her own life […]
Metro & Crime

30 Nigerians rescued in Lebanon awaiting evacuation

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

Thirty Nigerians, among them 22 ladies, who were stranded in Lebanon, have been rescued and now awaiting evacuation back to Nigeria. A video of the young women trapped in a room went viral a few days ago as they narrated their ordeal and appealed for help. New Telegraph learnt that following their outcry, the Nigerian […]
Metro & Crime

UK’s adoption restrictions, unfair to Nigeria, children, says agency

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juliana Francis The President of Literacy Integration and Formal Education (LIFE) Foundation, Elvira Salleras, has described the special restrictions on Inter-country Adoptions from Nigeria, put in place by the UK government as a gross abuse of adoption process. According to Salleras, the restriction was recently escalated by the UK Department for Education and by […]

