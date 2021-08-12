3 arraigned for alleged vandalism of EEDC’s power facilities in Enugu

Three suspects have been arraigned before an Enugu Federal High Court for their alleged involvement in vandalising high tension cables and insulators belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC), along Enugu- Port Harcourt Expressway. The suspects identified as, Njoku Onyeka, Anayochi Onuigbo and Sunday Ude, were slammed with a four-count charge of conspiracy to commit felony, unlawful damage and removal of about four rolls of high tension wires, unlawful removal of three insulators from electricity poles and unlawful meddling with about four rolls of electricity high tension cables and insulators. In a release made available to journalists in Enugu on Wednesday by the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, the alleged offences are punishable under Section 1(9) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act Cap. M17 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004. Ezeh stated that the suspects were granted bail in the sum of N2 million each and two sureties in like sum, while the matter was adjourned to 14th October, 2021.

