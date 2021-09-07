3 arrested for diverting company’s N4.7m goods

The Police in Ogun State have arrested three suspects for allegedly diverting goods valued at N4.7million belonging to Hayat Kimya Company.

The suspects Oluwaseyi Oyetunde, Segun Oluwaseun and Chijoke Ogbu were arrested following a report made at Agbara Divisional Headquarters, by one Oluwatosin Ayodeji. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), of the command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi disclosed this to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Oyeyemi said, the complainant told the police that, the driver of the company,

Oluwaseyi Oyetunde loaded goods worth N4.7m to be delivered to a customer in Lagos. According to him, the driver absconded with the goods and the truck.

The PPRO explained that, following the report, the DPO Agbara division, Saleh Dahiru detailed his crack detectives to unravel the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of the driver and the goods.

He said, “The team embarked on intelligence based investigation and traced the driver and the truck to Lagos State where he was promptly arrested with the empty truck.

“On interrogation, the driver confessed that he diverted the goods to the receivers, who bought the goods from him at a giveaway price. “His confession led the policemen to the shops of the two receivers, Segun Oluwaseun and Chijeoke Ogbu, where parts of the stolen goods were recovered and the two receivers arrested.”

Oyeyemi quoted the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun as ordering a full investigation into the case with a view to recovering the remaining stolen goods, and charging the suspects to The suspected Kidnapper court for prosecution.

