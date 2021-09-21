Metro & Crime

3 arrested in Ekiti over abduction of intending couple

The Ekiti State Police Command yesterday said it had arrested three persons in connection with the abduction of an intending couple in the state.

 

The victims were reportedly kidnapped along Ilasa- Ayebode road, in Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state on Sunday  afternoon.

They were said to be returning from Ado Ekiti where they had gone to buy some things in preparation for their wedding when they fell into the hands of kidnappers.

 

The gunmen marched them to an unknown destination and later contacted the family, demanding N5 million ransom. A source said: “The victims were preparing for their wedding.

 

They  came to Ado Ekiti to purchase some items and they were returning to their base when they were accosted on the road by gunmen and kidnapped them. “They were accosted at a very bad portion of the road where their vehicle slowed down.

 

Deplorable condition of our roads is responsible for some of these Kidnappings,” he lamented. The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti State Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed that three persons have been arrested in connection with the abduction.

 

“We learnt that the couple came to Ado Ekiti and were returning to their base when they were picked up by gunmen. “Immediately we got the report, the Police Commissioner, Babatunde Mobayo mobilised our men and officers to the surrounding forests.

 

“As I speak, our men are working in conjunction with Amotekun Corps, local hunters and Vigilante group combing the forests to free the victims. Abutusaidthosearrestedarealready in police custody and would be arraigned at the end of the investigation.

