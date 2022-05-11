News

3 Best Low Deposit Forex Brokers in Nigeria

As Forex trading begins to grow in popularity throughout Nigeria, many international brokers have entered the Nigerian Forex trading arena with competitive conditions and great trading features.

Of these, some brokers also offer traders in Nigeria low minimum deposits, allowing them to enter the Forex market with low starting capital requirements. In this article, we examine the best low deposit Forex brokers in Nigeria.

 

1.     Exness Nigeria

Overview

Exness Nigeria has a very flexible fee structure, commission structure, and minimum balance requirement structure. Customers can open a Classic account, which has a minimum balance of $2,000 and does not charge commissions, with spreads beginning at 0.1.

People who choose to deposit as much or as little money into their account as they please would be interested in the Mini account, which has a $1 minimum deposit but is accompanied with greater spreads (from 0.3) and fewer trading instruments.

 

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
Well-regulated
Tight spreads
Over 130 currency pairs

 

 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation CySEC, FCA
Minimum deposit from $1
Average spread from 1.3 pips
Commissions from 3 USD and 10 USD per 1 lot for CFDs
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:2000
Bonuses Standard +10% Bonus Programme
Customer Support 24/5 – multilingual

 

👉Open a Free Trading Account Now

2. XTB

Overview

XTB is a well-regulated broker that offers a diverse selection of tradable instruments, excellent educational resources, and thorough market analysis. Trading platforms are not supported by XTB; nonetheless, traders should be aware that XTB’s proprietary platform, xStation5, is the sole one.

XTB offers trading on more than 2100 financial assets, which is a far larger selection than is generally seen at other brokers. Forex, indices, commodities, stock CFDs, ETF CFDs, and cryptocurrencies are some of the tradable assets available.

In order to provide outstanding support for traders, XTB has developed comprehensive instructional materials that are suitable for both beginners and more experienced traders. These materials are available through the Trading Academy and a one-to-one mentorship programme.

 

Pros and Cons

PROS CONS
Award-winning trading platform

Negative Balance Protection

Well regulated

 Limited product portfolio

 

 

Features

Feature Information
Regulation KNF, FCA, CySEC and IFSC
Minimum deposit from $1
Average spread from 1.02 pips
Commissions from 0.08% of trade value with $8 minimum
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees $30 on withdrawals of less than $50
Maximum Leverage 1:500
Bonuses $40 No Deposit Bonus
Customer Support 24/5

 

 

3. IG Group

Overview

With reasonable spreads, thousands of trading instruments, and a state-of-the-art news, research, and educational portal, IG is a great choice for both small traders and experienced market professionals.

As their accounts grow in value, clients can easily switch to a more powerful platform. Direct market access (DMA), which eliminates the need for a dealing desk, will be welcomed by professionals.

Overall, IG has a demonstrated track record of being a trustworthy and highly competent organization, and its entry into the Nigerian online forex broker industry should be viewed as a positive for Nigerian customers.

 

 

Pros and Cons

 

Pros

 

Excellent customer support

Advanced suite of technical indicators

Secure and well-regulated trading environment

 Cons

 

Demo account is only available for 30 days, and not all platforms can be tested

Limited range of currency options

 

 

Features

 

Feature Information
Regulation FCA, FSCA
Minimum deposit from $1
Average spread from Variable
Commissions from £3.00 – £8.00 per trade for all types of assets
Deposit/Withdrawal Fees None
Maximum Leverage 1:200
Bonuses None offered
Customer Support 24/6

 

