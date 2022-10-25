3 brothers, one other arraigned for assaulting Amotekun operative in Ondo

Three siblings have been arraigned before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Akure, by the Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps, for attacking one of its operatives

The brothers, Mimo Ogunmakin, Doyin Ogunmakin and Oloruntosin Ogunmakin were docked alongside one Olaiya Alawoesokan, over allegations that they conspired with others at large to launch an attack on the operative identified as Oluwasegun Omoloro while in his duty post at the Amotekun office in Irele, … mob reportedly kill Air Force officer in retaliation headquarters of Irele Local Government Area of the state.

The accused persons were slammed with two two-count of conspiracy and assault occasioning harm on the Amotekun operative According to the state counsel, O.F Akeredolu, the accused persons conspired and unlawfully assaulted the victim, an Amotekun officer at his duty post, adding that the offence contravened Section 516A and 355 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap 37, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

With accused persons entering a non-guilty plea, Akeredolu, therefore, prayed for an adjournment to enable him prepare for the trial. Defence Counsel, Mr O. Bernard, prayed the court to admit his clients to bail in most liberal terms, promising to provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate D. S Sekoni, in his ruling, granted the accused persons bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in like sum, with the case adjourned till November 26 for hearing.

