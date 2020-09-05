3 burnt to death in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Three persons were yesterday burnt to death in an accident involving a pick up van around Danco filling station on the Lagos – Ibadan expressway, Ogun state The state’s Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Umar, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said the accident was caused by excessive speeding and loss of control by the driver of the van. According to him, the crash which occurred around 4.37pm involved five persons, all male. Umar explained that one person sustained injuries while three persons were burnt to death.

He said: “One vehicle was involved, a pick van with no registration number on it. The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed which led to the driver losing of control the vehicle. The van hit the truck in his front and went into flame immediately.” Umar said the injured victim was taken to a hospital in Sagamu area of the state for medical attention while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at more of the same hospital.

