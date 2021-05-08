3 children, 11 others burnt to death in Ogun road accident

Fourteen passengers, including three children, were burnt to death in an accident at the Long Bridge axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Highway in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State. The accident, which involved a silver Toyota RAV 4, with registration number, LND 13 GS; a silver Toyota Camry marked, GGE 369 GJ and a Mazda bus with unidentified number, occurred around 10.20pm on Thursday. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the commercial bus was involved in wrongful overtaking before it hit a stationary vehicle, the Toyota Rav 4, which was parked in the middle of the road.

It was further gathered that in the process, the bus lost control, somersaulted severally before it burst into flames, killing a number of passengers. The spokesman for the state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta yesterday. Akinbiyi explained that 14 passengers, including three children were confirmed burnt to death “in the unfortunate ghastly auto crash.”

“In all, 17 passengers were in the bus when the crash happened with three seriously injured and 14 burnt beyond recognition among them are three kids,” he said. He said TRACE operatives and other security agencies on ground rescued two of them and were taken to Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre and one other to the General Hospital at Gbagada.

