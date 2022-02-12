News

3 dead, 1 injured in Lagos-Ibadan expressway accident

Olufemi Adediran

Three people have died, while one other was injured in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Saturday Telegraph learnt that the accident, which occurred around the popular Mile 2 market in Ogere axis of the expressway on Friday, involved five persons. The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, and disclosed that two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the accident.

She attributed the cause of the crash, which occurred in the early hours of Friday to excessive speed on the part of the truck driver. Also confirming the accident to journalists, the Public Relations Officer of the state Traffic Road Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi said, the truck lost control and overturned “with two other vehicles ramming into it from the rear, because it was during the wee hours of the night and they also approached the crash scene with excessive speed,” Akinbiyi said.

 

Our Reporters

