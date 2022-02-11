Metro & Crime

3 dead, 1 injured in Lagos-Ibadan Expressway accident

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Three people have died while one other was injured in an accident that occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

New Telegraph learnt that the accident, which occurred around the popular Mile 2 Market in the Ogere axis of the expressway on Friday, involved five persons.

The Public Education Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun Sector Command, Florence Okpe confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, disclosed that, two vehicles and a motorcycle were involved in the accident.

She attributed the cause of the crash which occurred in the early hours of Friday to excessive speed on the part of the truck driver.

“The suspected cause of the crash was excessive  speed which led to loss of control and the truck rammed into the motorcycle and killed three persons instantly and zoomed off.

“It was a hit and run issue. The injured victim was taken to Victory Hospital Ogere while the Seriki Hausa Ogere took custody of the corpses.

“Police MTD former Tollgate Ogere took custody of the crashed motorcycle, but the truck driver zoomed off,” Okpe added.

Also confirming the accident, to journalists, the Public Relations Officer of the state Traffic Road Compliance and Enforcement Agency (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi said, the truck lost control and overturned “with two other vehicles ramming into it from the rear, because it was during the wee hours of the nite, and they also approached the crash scene with excessive speed.

“While TRACE Corps commiserate with the families of the dead victims, motorists, particularly articulated vehicle drivers, are again admonished to avoid speeding and ensure their vehicles are properly latched, in view of its attendant consequences,” Akinbiyi said.

 

