3 Dead, 3 Injured In Ogun Road Crash

T hree people have been confirmed dad and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a multiple road accident which occurred at Ifo Market along the LagosAbeokuta Expressway, Ogun State, yesterday.

The accident involved a Mack truck marked, T-7827 LA, Nissan pick-up with registration number, GEN 256 XA and a Tricycle marked, JGB 724 WB. The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta, said the accident occurred at 4:49am.

He said, 10 people were involved in the accident comprising nine male and one female, saying that two male and one female got injured while three male died in the accident. “According to eyewitness account, the Mack truck had a propeller problem and could not be towed.

“However, after managing to move it off the road, with caution tape and cones used to separate/barricade it from the road, the tricycle due to excessive speed rammed into it from the rear in the wee hours of the night, with the driver losing his life on the spot, because of the impact of the collision.

“While the Nissan Pick Up Van also rammed into it from the rear in the early hours of this morning, killing also the driver and one of the motor boy,” he said.