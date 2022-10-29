3 dead, 7 injured in Anambra road crash

Three persons were confirmed dead and seven persons were injured in a motor accident at the River Niger Head Bridge Onitsha Anambra state. According to a release by the Anambra state Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps through the Acting Sector Public Education Officer Margate B Onabe; “An unidentified driver of a blue Scannia truck (commercial) with registration number: LSD697YD and an unidentified driver of a blue/white Mitshibuchi L300 bus (commercial) with registration number: LEH596XA was involved in a fatal road traffic crash at Onitsha head bridge by Asaba-Onitsha Expressway today 28th, October, 2022 at about 10:00hrs. “The probable cause of the fatal crash was break failure and Mechanical deficiency. According to eyewitness the tuck developed fault and broke down in the bridge. “On sighting a tow truck towing another vehicle out of the bridge, sensing that the tow truck might come back later to tow his vehicle, he quickly moved his vehicle without fixing the defect”

