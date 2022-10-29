3 dead, 7 injured in Anambra road crash

Three persons were confirmed dead and seven persons were injured in a motor accident at the River Niger Head Bridge Onitsha Anambra state. According to a release by the Anambra state Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps through the Acting Sector Public Education Officer Margate B Onabe; “An unidentified driver of a blue Scannia truck (commercial) with registration number: LSD697YD and an unidentified driver of a blue/white Mitshibuchi L300 bus (commercial) with registration number: LEH596XA was involved in a fatal road traffic crash at Onitsha head bridge by Asaba-Onitsha Expressway today 28th, October, 2022 at about 10:00hrs. “The probable cause of the fatal crash was break failure and Mechanical deficiency. According to eyewitness the tuck developed fault and broke down in the bridge. “On sighting a tow truck towing another vehicle out of the bridge, sensing that the tow truck might come back later to tow his vehicle, he quickly moved his vehicle without fixing the defect”
DHQ: We invited Olawunmi for intels sharing
The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), said the need for intelligence sharing necessitated the invitation of Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (rtd). It disclosed that Olawunmi was invited via a text message, to offer further perspectives on his claims. New Telegraph recalls that Olawunmi had made startling revelations on the raging insurgency in the North East, during an interview session on […]
I’ll adopt my father’s strategy to win in 2023 –Kola Abiola
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Kola Abiola, on Saturday revealed that he would be adopting the campaign strategy his late father, Chief MKO Abiodun used during the 1993 election for the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. Abiola said he would win next year’s election by repeating his father’s feat during the June […]
Trigger-happy policeman shoots, kills man, injures another in Ibadan
A yet-to-be-identified trigger-happy police officer attached to the Testing Ground Police Station Area Command in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday afternoon, shot and killed a 32-year-old businessman, Mr. Yemi Ajayi, at Iwo-Road under Bridge. The bullet, after hitting the driver, Kayode Ajayi, on the hand while he was trying to open the door of his […]
