3 dead, many injured as stockfish van collides with bus on Abia/Akwa-Ibom road

A collision between a van conveying bales of stockfish and a passenger bus along the Aba/ Ikot Ekpene Highway has left three persons dead and several others wounded.

The stockfish vehicle was said to be travelling from Abia State, but made a U-turn, while dodging men of the Nigerian Customs Service, on surveillance for banned goods, when he collided with an oncoming, fully loaded, 18-seater passenger bus, from Ikot Ekpene, a town in the boundary of both states.

Eyewitness accounts said the ensuing crash led to the death of three passengers in the minibus, while many others, sustained several degrees of injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital within the Ikot Ekpene end of the boundary between the two states.

According to the eyewitness, “We were coming from Ikot Ekpene when the accident occurred. What happened was that the vehicle carrying stockfish suddenly saw a team of Customs officials and was trying to dodge them, when the driver ran into an oncoming vehicle with passengers.

“Three persons lost their lives on the spot, while many others sustained injuries and were taken to hospitals close to the scene in the Akwa Ibom area.”

The villagers who assisted in removing the corpses of the deceased to a nearby morgue told New Telegraph that, “the driver was overspeeding as he tried to make a U-turn and became unable to control his vehicle, a situation that led to it colliding with the passenger bus from Ikot Ekpene.

