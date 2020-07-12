3 die, 9 injured in Lagos building collapse

T

ragedy struck in the early morning of yesterday as a three-storey building caved in on 7, Freeman Street, Lagos Island, leaving 3 people dead and nine others severely injured.

Among the dead victims of the tragic incident were a 9-year-old Abdusalam Balogun, a 6-year-old- girl and an adult female, all of whom were handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU), to be transported to the mortuary for further processing.

It was learnt that the 9-year-old boy was supposed to mark his 9th birthday on Saturday when the tragic incident occurred. It was also learnt that shop owner in the ill-fated building just also stockpiled her shop with creates of drinks estimated to be over a million Naira on Friday when the building collapsed on Saturday.

Speaking on the incident, the Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Olufemi Oke–Osanyintolu, said that incident which involved a 3-storey building which self collapsed about 04:05hrs today, trapped a total of 12 people, 9 of whom were extricated alive, with 3 recovered dead, while last of the rescued 9 was a 7 year old boy, others included 6 adult males and 2 adult females.

He said: “The 3 recovered dead that comprised of 9 year old Abdusalam Balogun, also included a girl of about 6 years and an adult female, all of whom were handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, to be transported to the mortuary for further processing.

“However, the trapped 12 people extricated alive, made up of 6 adult males, 2 adult females and a 7 year old boy, were given pre-hospital care by LASEMA and LASAMBUS in order to stabilize their health conditions, before being rushed to hospitals by the combined team of responders.

“With all residents of the 3-storey building now accounted for, LASEMA has commenced a ‘Controlled Demolition’ and carting away of rubbles of the self-collapsed building, with it’s heavy duty equipment in the still ongoing operation at 7, Freeman Street on Lagos Island in Lagos.

The rescue operation at the scene disaster was supervised by Dr. Oke–Osanyintolu, the agency’s director of operations, Engineer Olatumise Akinsanya, with the state’s Commissioner, Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr. Idris Salako and GM Lagos State Building Control Agency, (LASBCA), Engr. Kosegbe.

Apart from LASEMA, other agencies who were at the scene of the disaster were: LABSCA, Ministry Of Physical Planning, Nigeria Police, Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps (LNSC), LASG fire.

