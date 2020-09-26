Metro & Crime

3 die as truck plunges into river at Epe Bridge

Muritala Ayinla

Three persons lost their lives in an early morning accident involving a six-tyre tipper which lost control and plunged into the river at Berger Bridge in Epe.
New Telegraph learnt that the fatal accident occured at about 1:3am on Saturday when the tipper lost control and veered off the bridge before plunging into the river.
The driver and two other passengers lost their lives in the incident. It was gathered that bodies of the victims couldn’t be found and ascertained immediately because of the time of the accident as local divers, combined team of agency responders as well as Marine Rscue Unit, Nigeria Police said they could only search for the bodies when the visibility would be better.
It was also couldn’t be ascertained if there was no other bodies in the rivers as the search and rescue were still going as at the time of filing this report.
Confirming the incident, the Director- General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said that the accident involved a Volvo tipper ladden with sand.

