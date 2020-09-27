News

3 die as truck plunges into river in Epe

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla Comment(0)

Three persons lost their lives in an early morning accident involving a tipper which lost control and plunged into the river at Berger Bridge in Epe. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the fatal accident occurred at about 1:30am on Saturday.

 

The driver and two other passengers lost their lives in the incident. It was gathered that bodies of the victims couldn’t be found and ascertained immediately because of the time of the accident as local divers and combined team of agency responders including the Marine Rescue Unit and Nigeria Police said they could only search for the bodies when the visibility improves.

 

 

It was also could not be ascertained if there were more bodies in the river as the search and possible rescue operation was still on going as at the time of filing this report.

 

Confirming the incident, the Director- General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu said that the accident involved a Volvo tipper laden with sand. He said that the identity of the bodies couldn’t be verified as at the time of filing this report.

 

Osanyintolu, however, appealed to motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition before embarking on any journey just as he warned against overspending

 

 

