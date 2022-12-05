Metro & Crime

3 die in autocrash, 2 in police-robbers shootout

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole, Sola Adeyemo

Three persons have died and many injured in an accident along the Evwreni axis of the East- West road, in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The autocrash involved a Volkswagen Golf and a Tipper, loaded with building materials. This came as police operatives mobilised to a criminal joint where they found the duo of Gift Famous, alias ‘Bobone’ 29 and Edafe Friday Onaibe, alais ‘Lasisa 1500’, 25 years, who had been on a wanted list of the command over criminal exploit in Warri and other parts of the state.

 

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe in Asaba yesterday said on sighting the police squad, the suspects opened fire on them, “but in a bid to escape and the operatives returned fire, during a hot chase and in the ensuing gun duel, both suspects were fatally wounded.”

 

Also some suspected armed robbers shot dead a middle-aged man, Wale Adeyinka, and made away with  his car at Elebu area of Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Friday night.

According to New Telegraph investigation, Adeyinka who was said to be a staff of Henkel Nigeria Limited, was said to have returned from a programme at the popular Jogor Event Center, Liberty Stadium area of Ibadan when the daredevil robbers struck. The Ughelli autocrash victims were rushed to the Emergency Unit of the Ughelli Central Hospital by men of the Federal Road Safety Corps, but were confirmed dead.

An eyewitness, who identified himself as Edafe said the Tipper and the Golf were coming from the same direction, but due to the traffic along their lane, the golf driver tried to beat the traffic when it saw an upcoming vehicle in the opposite direction “it was in the process of trying to avoid the opposite vehicle, the driver ram into the tipper on the traffic.

“The tipper was coming from Ughelli to Bayelsa while the car was coming from Ughelli to Uwherun, both were coming on the same lane.” Speaking on the arrested suspects, Edafe said they confessed to several robberies, as  sassination in the state, including the murder of one Douglas Abugu in Ekpan three months ago.

He said they were responsible for the attempted kidnap and murder of a man in Ekpan.

They shot him when he resisted to be kidnapped Meanwhile, one of the eye witnesses to the Ibadan robbery, who preferred anonymity told New Telegraph that, “Mr Wale Adeyinka went for a programme on Friday at Jogor Center and he was trailed to his house at Elebu. He was shot at a close range by his assailants and they went away with his car. He was, thereafter, rushed to a hospital where he gave up the ghost yesterday morning (Saturday).”

According to the eye witness, “the attackers could not be said to be assassins because after shooting him, they drove away his car. Maybe it was the car they targeted to snatch and in the process shot him.”

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adewale Osifeso, confirmed the incident, but simply said that investigation had commenced.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

