3 feared killed as herdsmen attack, set community ablaze in Ondo

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Comment(0)

No fewer than three persons were reportedly shot dead by suspected herdsmen who invaded Molege Village in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. During the attack, several houses were said to have been razed down overnight along Elerinla near Arimogija within the council area by herders. According to sources, the herders turned against the villagers after they prevented their cows from grazing on farmlands in the area. The villagers took to their heels while their properties were destroyed by the herdsmen. Reacting to the incident, the state Commander of Amotekun, Chief Adeleye Adetunji, said that: “While on a routine patrol today at Molege in Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State our men were informed that some nearby villages in Molege have been taken over by herdsmen while they burnt down some people’s properties. “We moved in with three patrol vehicles and took control of the situation in the village. “On their way back, some men suspected to be herdsmen suddenly open fire on our men in an unprovoked attack because Amotekun does not want to start shooting people. “We are trying to find out who they are as an adequate investigation is ongoing. We urged the people of the community to come back to their homes as peace has returned back to the village. Adetunji was, however, silence on the casualties recorded during the forceful invasion of the village by the bandits.

 

