3 injured as gas plant explodes in Port Harcourt

Three persons reportedly suffered burn injuries after a gas plant exploded along the Obiri Ikwere Bridge along the East-West Road in Port Harcourt. The victims, who according to eyewitnesses were close to where the explosion occurred yesterday morning, sustained varying degrees of burn injuries and were rushed to the hospital. One of the eyewitnesses also said the explosion created panic in the area, as motorists tried to avoid the area where the explosion took place, almost creating traffic challenges in the area. The incident, the sources added, attracted firefighters who were able to put out the fire.
