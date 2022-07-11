3 Int’l Varsities Set To Honour Aljazirah CEO With Honorary Doctorate Degree In Dubai July 28

The Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of one of Nigeria’s leading newspapers, Aljazirah Nigeria, Etuk Bassey Williams, is set to be conferred with Honorary Doctorate Degree by three international universities, MasterMinds Business School, London, UK, United Arab Emirates University and European Digital University, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, UAE, on July 28, 2022.

This was contained in a letter with subject ‘Invitation to Attend the Dubai Leadership Conference & Nomination to Receive Honorary Doctorate Degree Award – July, 2022’ which was signed by John Konia, For MBS Event Team.

The letter reads in part, “MasterMinds Business School, London, UK in collaboration with United Arab Emirates University and European Digital University warmly invite you to attend the 3-days Dubai Leadership Conference for Top Executives and you have been nominated to receive the Honorary Doctorate Degree Award of the University.”

The organisers also explained that, “The event will feature Award and Fellowship induction into MasterMinds Fellows Forum for participating Senior Public and Private Sector Executives, scheduled to hold at the Luxurious Rose Rayhaan By Rotana Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE, (One of the World’s Tallest Hotel), from 26th – 28th July, 2022.”

According to the letter, MasterMinds Business School, a foremost UK-based Executive Education institute and her partnering University have assembled eminent faculty to take delegates through the rudiments and fundamentals of Leadership and Management.

It also added that the event will be wrapped-up with recognition through a grand finale Award of Leadership Excellence for outstanding Public and Private leaders, who have laid down the primus/development route for world emancipation and an investiture into the the prestigious MasterMinds Fellows Forum for all attendees.

