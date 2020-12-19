News

3 jailed 7 years for stealing diesel oil in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Three persons have been sentenced to seven years imprisonment by the Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti, for stealing six 50 litres of diesel oil belonging to the state government. Those convicted for conspiracy and stealing of state government’s property are Oluwasuyi Philip 36, Dosumu Ayodele 37 and Oyewusi Temitope, 32.In his judgement, Justice Adekunle Adeleye said: “On the whole, I found that the prosecution established the facts in evidence to contain the ingredients needed to be proven to establish the offences of conspiracy and stealing. “On counts 1 and 2, which are conspiracy and stealing, each of the accused persons is sentenced to seven years imprisonment on each of the counts. “And the sentences are to run concurrently.

This will serve as a deterrent to those who are in the habit of stealing government’s property.” The prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola said, the three accused on March 29, 2017, at Water Works, Ajilosun, Ado Ekiti conspired to steal six kegs of 50 litres diesel, contrary to sections 516 and 390 of the criminal code Law, Cap. C16 laws of Ekiti State of Nig. 2012.” To prove his case, the prosecutor called two witnesses, while the statements of the accused and six kegs of 50 litres of diesel oil among others were tendered as exhibits. The convicts spoke in their own defence through their counsel, Tosin Osundahunsi, who promised to study the judgement and appeal the verdict.

Our Reporters

