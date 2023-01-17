News

3 kidnapped while trying to pay ransom for abducted relatives in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Few days after the kidnapping of two farmers in Osun State by unknown gunmen, three other persons who are relatives of the victims have also reportedly been kidnapped.

Recall that two persons, identified as Samuel Oladotun and Fashola Tobiloba were while returning from farm at Ileogbo, headquarters of Ayedire Local Government Area of the state.

It was learnt that the victims along with seven others were returning from farm on Wednesday evening (January 11) when their vehicle, a bus, was attacked by the gunmen around Oke-Osun area of the town at about 5:30pm.

Six out of those in the bus reportedly managed to escape, while three of them were captured and taken away by the gunmen.

One of the three abductees later escaped while their abductors were moving them into the bush, leaving Oladotun and Tobiloba in their custody.

 

