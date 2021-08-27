Metro & Crime

3 killed as gunmen ambush van conveying murder suspects to prison in Osun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

No fewer than three murder suspects were killed along Osogbo/ Ilesha road during an ambush on a vehicle conveying them to the facility of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Ilesha, Osun State. According to reports, combined efforts of police and hunters engaged the gunmen, who were shot dead. The Osun State Police Spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, noting she has not been briefed about the circumstances surrounding the attack.

A statement by Opalola noted that around 3:30pm, Osun Police tactical team’s vehicle, while taking some murder suspects to Ilesa Correctional Centre, after Osunjela river along Osogbo/Ilesa Road, developed mechanical fault. She explained: “As the nearby mechanics were working on the vehicle, four armed men emerged from Osunjela road on a motorcycle and attacked the Police team by firing sporadically in a bid to hijack the suspects. “However, with the superior fire-power of the Police team, the hoodlums abandoned their motorcycle, three locally made guns; one pump action, two cut to size barrel guns with fourteen live cartridges. “In the process, three murder suspects sustained several degrees of injuries and later died at Asubiaro hospital in Osogbo and were deposited in the same hospital morgue. The hoodlums fled into the bush with bullet wounds. “Meanwhile, the police in collaboration with the local security outfits and youths of the community are combing the bush for possible arrest of the fleeing suspects.”

Our Reporters

