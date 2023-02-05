3 killed as gunmen attack Anambra community

Three persons were confirmed dead yesterday when gunmen stormed Abagana community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state. This is the second time the gunmen were executing their plot two days after they had attacked the local government office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the Police station at Nnobi also in the same council area. It was gathered that the gunmen commenced their attack at about 9:00pm Friday night shooting indiscriminately for about one hour which led to the death of three persons.

The gunmen had engaged some members of the local vigilante group in the area which resulted in the death of three persons and several people were injured. A resident of the Area, Nnaemeka Obitube said at least three vigilante operatives were gunned down by the bandits, while several persons, including Obitube himself and his friend, Odi, who live around the area sustained bullet wounds. Obitube who said his arm, where he was brushed by a stray bullet had been treated, also narrated how the incident happened. “It was very unimaginable. It was a Chelsea match that kept me outside at that time.

The boys came prepared; they shot 3 vigilante operatives on arrival, then drove down to Enugwu-Ukwu, turned back and stopped in front of the police station and vigilante office. “They set the inmates free and set the facilities ablaze.

