3 killed as helicopter crashes into Lagos building

•Buhari, Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, Obaseki condole with victims

Tragedy struck yesterday on Salvation Road, Opebi, Ikeja area of Lagos State, when a helicopter crashed into a private residence, killing three people on board. The last occupant who was severely injured later died at the hospital. For few minutes, residents, who witnessed the tragic incident, said the pilot hovered around the premises before eventually crash landing into the fence buildings in the garage of the building on No. 16, Salvation Road. Saturday Telegraph gathered that the ill-fated HEL BEL 206 helicopter, which belonged to Quorum Aviation, had left Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, and was heading to Lagos before crashing at Opebi. For nearly 55 minutes, residents and other sympathisers gathered around the scene of the crash to extricate the victims from the carcass of the chopper.

Luckily, residents of the two buildings the chopper crashed into escaped by whiskers as none were on the ground or trapped when the helicopter crash landed. A salon car (Toyata Camry) with registration number: MUS 294 located in one of the buildings was also damaged by the impact of the crash. Speaking on the accident, Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Oluwafemi Oke-Osanyitolu confirmed two people dead, saying that the lone survivor had been taken to the hospital, where he claimed he was recuperating and responding to treatment.

Oke-Osanyitolu, who said the two passengers died due to the gravity of the crash, added that the agency and other emergency responders were able to move to the scene of the incident almost immediately distressed calls were received. He said: “The helicopter had three (3) passengers on board including the pilot, one is in the intensive care unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital while the other two were killed on impact and their bodies has been deposited in mortuary.

“We are on top of challenges, especially crowd control. Operation is ongoing and updates will follow.” On his part, the National Emergency Management Agency’s representative, Ibrahim Farinloye, said the agency along with other emergency responders had hectic time controlling the crowd. He said: “The point of departure was Port Harcourt and destination point is Lagos. The call sign 5NGWW while TYPE: HEL BEL 206. The dead victims had been taken to the morgue while the survivor has been taken to the hospital.”

Third crew member dies

However, the third crew member in the helicopter that crashed into a building at Opebi, Lagos State, has died. The spokesperson for the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), Mr Tunji Oketunmbi, confirmed this. He said: “I am already telling you that. I confirm to you that the third person has died.” With this, all three crew members in the helicopter are dead.

Quorum Aviation gives details of crash

Quorom in a statement signed by its management said, as soon as it received news of the accident, it promptly informed the aviation authorities, Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA). The company wrote: “Preliminary reports indicate that of the three souls on board – all crew, two of the crew members lost their lives whilst the third one is currently receiving treatment at a hospital. “We have been made to understand that nobody in the building, nor in the vicinity was injured for which we are grateful. “In accordance with aviation regulations, the AIB has taken over the investigation process. We hereby ask members of the public to await the outcome of the investigation. “We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the families of the crew who lost their loved ones in this tragic accident. “Sadly three of them have passed on in the helicopter crash, including the Captain, Chika Prudence Ernest and engineer on board, Clement Ndiok while another, a technician is in critical condition.”

90-year-old woman explains how incident happened

Apparently still in shock, a 90-year- old woman, Mrs. Adepoju Olaniyi-Johnson, who lived in the crashed house had narrated how helicopter crashed into the compound. According to the visibly traumatised nonagenarian, the helicopter which crashed into her private residence, killing the occupants stormed the resident like thunder with a strange noise. She said: “I was just reading my Bible as I used to do daily when I just heard the thunderous noise that shook everywhere. “It was like a lightening of the thunder with the noise. And then I saw smoke. I started calling my daughter to ask what has happened. Shortly, they told me it was a helicopter that fell down in my brother’s compound and the wife is not at home.”

LASEMA: Building to undergo integrity test

Meanwhile, the Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said that the Accident Investigation Bureau has retrieved the black box and transported the wreckage of the aircraft to their office for further investigations. He said: “Members of the public are advised to remain calm and be assured of Mr. Governor’s commitment to the safety of life and property within Lagos State,” he said.

Buhari condoles with victims’ families

Reacting to the incident, President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday commiserated with the families, friends and associates of victims of the Bell 206 helicopter operated by Quorum Aviation, which crashed into a building in Opebi, Lagos State. In a statement made available to journalists by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, he said the nation would awaits the report of investigation into the accident by aviation regulatory agencies. The President also prayed that God would console the bereaved families, grant peace to the souls of the dead and speedy recovery for the injured.

Tinubu commiserates too

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday commiserated with the families, relations, and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash. In a statement issued by his Media Office, Tinubu called on the aviation authorities to investigate the cause/s of the crash, as he prays that Almighty Allah console the families of the victims of the crash and grant the deceased eternal rest. He also “wishes the survivor of the crash soonest recovery.”

Sanwo-Olu: So sad an accident

Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has commiserated with the families, friends and associates of the victims of the unfortunate helicopter crash in Opebi, Lagos. In a condolence message signed on his behalf by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Sanwo- Olu promised that his government would work with all the relevant Federal Government agencies to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the accident. He said: “There is nothing to fear as men and officers of the State emergency services were promptly deployed to the scene of the crash and they had brought everything under control. The environment is also safe and secure.”

Crash very pathetic- Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday condoled with his Lagos State counterpart, Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu and the people of the state over the unfortunate helicopter crash. The governor in a statement commiserated with the family, friends and associates of the two dead victims of the crash. He said: “I condole with the government and people of Lagos State over the unfortunate helicopter crash in the Ikeja axis of the state, which claimed two lives. Our prayers are with the families of the departed soul and we pray God grants them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss. “I send condolences to Governor Sanwo-Olu and his team, who are doing everything possible to manage the situation and bring comfort to the families of the deceased.”

