Metro & Crime

3 killed in fresh communal clash in Cross River

Posted on Author Clement James

A communal clash between Ikot Offiong and Okoyong all in Odukpani Local Government of Cross River State has claimed the lives of three persons.
The Vice Chairman of Odukpani Local Government Area, Mr. Aniofiok Inyang, who visited the area on Wednesday, confirmed the killing by phone, saying three persons were reported killed: “Two from Okoyong community and one from Ikot Offiong.”
He said the Ikot Offiong people, who were displaced by Oku Iboku in Akwa Ibom State had gone to settle in Ubambat, one of villages within the Okoyong Community but have now turned against the people of Okoyong.
According to him, before now, he had gone there to appeal for calm and restraint and that security agencies have been mobilized to the area.

