3 killed, others injured as gunmen attack police, vigilante facilities in Anambra

Gunmen on Friday night attacked police and vigilante facilities at Abagana, in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.
A source from the area said there was a rain of bullets in the area at about 9 pm, and that the incident lasted for close to 45 minutes.
A resident of the Area, Nnaemeka Obitube said at least three vigilante operatives were gunned down by the bandits, while several persons, including Obitube himself and his friend, Odi, who live around the area sustained bullet wounds.
Obitube, who said his arm, where he was brushed by a stray bullet had been treated, also narrated how the incident happened.
“It was very unimaginable. It was the Chelsea match that kept me outside at that time. The boys came prepared, they shot three vigilante operatives on arrival, then drove down to Enugwu-Ukwu, turned back and stopped in front of the police station and vigilante office.
“They set the inmates free and set the facilities ablaze.
“The corpses (of the slain vigilante operatives) are still lying by the roadside, along Union Bank to the secretariat. RIP to the dead who paid the ultimate price.”
He also claimed to know two of the slain vigilante operatives: “Just two known for now: Agu-Rice and Mr Benjamin Ilonze. Others have badly shot faces, and can not be recognised.”
The state police command’s spokesperson, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga in his reaction said the vigilante operatives murdered by the bandits were two and not three.
He also added that police operatives stoutly resisted the bandits, causing them to flee.
“They only threw petrol bombs on old structures in the station which affected the building partially.
“With the help of fire service operatives, that responded promptly. The fire was put off. Patrols have been intensified in the state. The gunmen fled the scene as a result of the superior fire of the police,” Ikenga noted.

 

