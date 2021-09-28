3 killed, several injured as rival cult groups clash

Three alleged cultists have been killed during the celebration of the one year remembrance of one of their colleagues who was killed in a clash with rival group at Oko -Oba area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the cultists, who are members of Eiye, were celebrating the demise of their friend at a hotel at Osho Agoro area when members of Aiye rival group stormed the hotel and shot three Eiye members deadand injured several others.

A resident of the area who simply gave his name as Adebola, said on Thursday last week, Oko-Oba, Iju Shaga and Fagba area were no go areas at about 6pm, as gunshots rented the air for hours in a clash between two rival cult groups.

According to him, “My house is close to the hotel where members of Eiye were celebrating the death of their colleague.

“I was in front of my house when I saw some youths going into the hotel, after some hours I started hearing gunshots and people where running out of the hotel. Few minutes later, three persons had been gunned down and several others escaped from the scene with injuries.

“When the clash was on going, I was told the management of the hotel also escaped, only God knows where those young boys got those guns they brought to the hotel. Stray bullets also hit some passersby.

The hotel is a notorious hideout where cultists hide in the community.”

One of the victims hit by stray bullet, who didn’t want his name in print said, he was coming from Pen Cinema and going home when a stray bullet hit him around the railway area. Mr. Paul Joh, another resident of the area said since last week Thursday they have been living in fear of reprisal from Eiye against Aiye members in the area.

When our correspondent tried to get the reaction of the hotel management, they declined to comment on the clash in their facility.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu to comment on the clash, he promised to get back to our correspondent

